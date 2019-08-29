12:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President awards state decorations by Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on Awarding State Decorations of the Kyrgyz Republic for significant contribution to the development of social, economic, intellectual and cultural potential, great achievements in professional activities, as well as in honor of the Independence Day. Press service of the head of state reported.

Honorary titles will be awarded to cultural workers, teachers, artists, doctors, lawyers, economists and agricultural workers. The Order of Manas of II and III degrees, Dank medal will be also awarded.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
State awards to be handed out on Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev tells why he awards journalists and experts
President decorates Farid Niyazov, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov with Manas Order
President believes in economic growth in Kyrgyzstan
Officials of Russia get state awards of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev tells about main achievement of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan to present state awards
Popular
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar
Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent