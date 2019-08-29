President awards state decorations by Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on Awarding State Decorations of the Kyrgyz Republic for significant contribution to the development of social, economic, intellectual and cultural potential, great achievements in professional activities, as well as in honor of the Independence Day. Press service of the head of state reported.

Honorary titles will be awarded to cultural workers, teachers, artists, doctors, lawyers, economists and agricultural workers. The Order of Manas of II and III degrees, Dank medal will be also awarded.