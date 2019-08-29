09:52
Consulate General of China in Osh city suspends work

The Consulate General of China in Osh city has suspended its work. Ambassador of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen said at a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Abdrakhmanov.

According to the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, such a decision was made as a part of ongoing work to optimize the activities of diplomatic missions and consular offices of China abroad.

Consular services will be provided by the Embassy of China in Bishkek.
