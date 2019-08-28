15:29
Culture Ministry develops concept to open educational centers at libraries

Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan develops a concept for creation of educational centers at the premises of libraries. The head of the ministry Azamat Zhamankulov told 24.kg news agency.

He clarified that it was premature to talk about transfer of libraries to educational institutions, they will continue to fulfill their functions.

«We plan to create training centers at their premises that will work in three areas: creativity (music, additional education), IT technologies (robotics, programming courses) and language courses. We develop a concept for changing the format of libraries, we plan to launch a pilot project next year,» said Azamat Zhamankulov.

According to the minister, the possibility of retraining of employees and attracting other specialists to work in the centers is also being considered. «We will talk with representatives of the high-tech park about the possible involvement of volunteer programmers in teaching teenagers; creative workers can give master classes,» he said.

«The future belongs to IT technologies, education. And libraries can help educational institutions in this,» the minister said.
