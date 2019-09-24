09:57
Volunteers collect books to open libraries in Batken region

Volunteers decided to open 50 libraries in Batken — border conflict-prone region of Kyrgyzstan. They launched a campaign Bir Adamdan Bir Kitep (One book from one person).

As one of the book collection coordinators Almanbet uulu Nurzhigit explained, the campaign was launched since the beginning of the year.

«More than 30,000 books have been collected during this time, about 50 libraries have been opened in villages in different regions of the country,» he said.

Collection of books currently continues for Leilek district, where the initiators of the campaign plan to open libraries.

«Unfortunately, regions lack cultural institutions, we want to provide people with books,» Almanbet uulu Nurzhigit noted.

Books can be brought to collection points or one can transfer money to a bank account or Elsom.
