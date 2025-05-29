Ayaz Baetov: Rural libraries will be liquidated

«Rural libraries will be liquidated, and their staff will be transferred to the balance of schools,» Ayaz Baetov, director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI) under the President, said at a meeting with journalists on de-bureaucratization of the state system.

According to him, thousands of libraries are currently operating in villages.

«As part of the de-bureaucratization of the state system, the Ministry of Culture is ready to disband these libraries. Currently, there is duplication: libraries work both in schools and as a separate body. The staff of these libraries will be transferred to schools, and all the books in rural libraries will be transferred to the school fund. Imagine, a thousand libraries, each with several people on staff, this is a thousand premises, they will all now operate at schools in the form of creative centers or co-working centers,» Ayaz Baetov added.

«Reform of cultural centers in the regions is also necessary. It often happens that the club building itself does not exist, but on paper the staff is working. It turns out that people do not actually work, but simply receive a salary. Now it is proposed to open one staff unit at the akimiats, which will carry out cultural work. We will have to do this as part of the reform of the Ministry of Culture,» he added.