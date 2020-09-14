10:21
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Museums and libraries resume their usual mode of work in Kyrgyzstan

Museums and libraries of Kyrgyzstan will begin their work on a regular basis from September 14. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country reported.

According to the ministry, museums and libraries will operate in accordance with an action algorithm developed jointly with the Ministry of Health.

Activities should be carried out in compliance with all anti-epidemiological measures, sanitary and hygienic standards.

The Ministry of Health has developed recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

All visitors must wear masks, observe social distance; presence of sanitizers is obligatory in museums and libraries.
link: https://24.kg/english/165005/
views: 79
Print
Related
Museums of Kyrgyzstan receive 94 new exhibits
Kyrgyzstan to increase salaries of museum workers by 80 percent
Virtual exposition of Fine Arts Museum from Bishkek gets in top 10 in CIS
Volunteers collect books to open libraries in Batken region
Culture Ministry develops concept to open educational centers at libraries
Yuristanbek Shygaev goes on vacation, followed by dismissal
Welcome to museums of Bishkek! They work until 22.00 today
About 1.5 million people visit libraries of Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Over 60 percent of books in school libraries of Kyrgyzstan worn out
Historical Museum on fire in Bishkek
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
10:09
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events a...
09:59
Museums and libraries resume their usual mode of work in Kyrgyzstan
09:52
Man detained in Osh city for shooting from car window
09:44
Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease external debt’s burden on country's budget
12 September, Saturday
18:20
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
18:14
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14:30
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
13:43
First Deputy PM: Number of traffic accidents increases in some regions
13:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.4 million people globally