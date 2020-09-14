Museums and libraries resume their usual mode of work in Kyrgyzstan

Museums and libraries of Kyrgyzstan will begin their work on a regular basis from September 14. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country reported.

According to the ministry, museums and libraries will operate in accordance with an action algorithm developed jointly with the Ministry of Health.

Activities should be carried out in compliance with all anti-epidemiological measures, sanitary and hygienic standards.

The Ministry of Health has developed recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

All visitors must wear masks, observe social distance; presence of sanitizers is obligatory in museums and libraries.