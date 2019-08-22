17:43
Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan gets through to finals of Asian Championship

National volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan got through to the finals of the Asian Championship among the teams of the central zone today.

The tournament continues in Kathmandu (Nepal). In the 1/2 finals, Kyrgyzstanis defeated the Turkmen — 3-0 (25:17, 25:18, 25:22).

At the group stage, Kyrgyzstan defeated Nepal and the Maldives with the same score. The rival of our team in the finals will be determined later after the match between the Maldives and Uzbekistan.

This is the fifth participation of Kyrgyzstanis in the zonal championship of Asia.
