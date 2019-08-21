17:20
12 buses damaged during riots in Bishkek repaired

Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise has repaired 12 buses that were damaged during riots on August 7-9 in Koi-Tash and Bishkek. Head of the enterprise Nurlan Koichubakov announced at a coordination meeting in the city administration.

According to him, the repair was carried out at the expense of the enterprise. The buses have already started serving their routes.

Nurlan Koichubakov added that the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise submitted a statement to the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs on the fact of property damage on August 9. «We haven’t received an answer yet,» he said.

Recall, 30 buses were damaged during the riots.

According to preliminary estimates, damage to the enterprise amounted to 1,684 million soms.
