A fire broke out on a market in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The ministry received a call about the fire at 00.35. Several fire departments of the city were distinguishing it. The fire was completely extinguished at 4.15. The total area of ignition on the clothing market reached 2,500 square meters.

According to preliminary data, no victims and injured were reported. Causes of the fire are being found out.