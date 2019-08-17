09:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk

Traffic police inspectors detained a bus, which was one-third full of illegal immigrants, in Krasnoyarsk city (Russia). Website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported.

There were 32 Kyrgyzstanis in the bus, 10 of them stay on the territory of Russia illegally, five of them were taken to the police department for identification.

The issue of their deportation is being addressed. The remaining violators were fined 2,000 rubles, but they were not expelled from the country.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Wanted for jailbreaks Kyrgyzstani detained in Odessa
Kyrgyzstani transported migrants to Russia without driver’s license
Kyrgyzstani gets prison term for smuggling of medicines into Russia
Minibus driven by Kyrgyzstani turns over near Tver (Russia)
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrested for rape in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani wanted for drug possession arrested in St. Petersburg
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to get free legal assistance in Moscow
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan recruit militants in Russia, sending them to Syria
Native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of murder of LGBT activist in Russia
27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan killed on Sakhalin
Popular
Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts
SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier
Kursan Asanov dismissed from post of Deputy Head of Interior Ministry Kursan Asanov dismissed from post of Deputy Head of Interior Ministry
18 people – defendants in criminal case on illegal release of Batukaev 18 people – defendants in criminal case on illegal release of Batukaev