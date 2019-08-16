10:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Travel blogger Pavel Globus would like to get Kyrgyz passport

Well-known Russian travel blogger Pavel Globus would like to get a passport of the Kyrgyz Republic. He posted about in on Facebook.

According to him, he first time came to Kyrgyzstan in January 2016 and since then he has been fascinated by the hospitality of people, beauty of nature and the aromas of local cuisine.

I love Kyrgyzstan, and the country returns the love. In honor of this love, I want to get a Kyrgyz passport.

Pavel Globus

Pavel Globus promises to make the republic famous on all continents, telling about the beauties, traditions and photographing the flag of the country against all world attractions.

He urged his subscribers to support him: to take pictures with the flag of Kyrgyzstan both in the republic and abroad and post pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #hochyKyrgyzskypassport.

«In this way, I want to reach out to the president and ask him for the honorary title of citizen of the republic to become your compatriot,» he posted.
link:
views: 86
