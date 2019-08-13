18:08
SCNS to assist family of deceased Lieutenant Colonel of special services

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan will render assistance to the family of the Deputy Commander of Alpha Usen Niyazbekov, who died during the riots in the residence of the former president of the country in Koi-Tash village. The Chairman of special services Orozbek Opumbaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, Usen Niyazbekov will be posthumously awarded the rank of Colonel of special services. His family will be paid an allowance in the amount of his two hundredfold salary for 10 years. SCNS will help his children.

Usen Niyazbekov, as well as other servicemen of security services, will be recommended for Erdik state decoration.

Usen Niyazbekov had four children and wife.
