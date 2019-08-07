14:37
Wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev suspected of money laundering in Latvia

Law enforcement authorities of Latvia have opened a criminal case on the fact of large-scale money laundering through a bank of Latvia against the wife of ex-deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such data was received in the framework of a criminal case on illegal enrichment of the former official.

«The criminal case was initiated on the basis of information obtained from the Financial Intelligence of Latvia. According to the National Bureau of Interpol of Riga, Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife opened bank accounts in one of the largest banks in Latvia for her children. Jamila, Bektur and Alima Zilalievs were registered as holders of the deposit accounts. Subsequently, several large-scale money transfers were made through these bank accounts. The National Bureau of Interpol requested information regarding Duishenbek Zilaliev and his wife Z. Zilalieva,» the SCNS reports.

In December last year, the SCNS discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the ex-vice prime minister. He calls his case a political show and does not admit guilt.
