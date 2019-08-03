Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field

Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan, met with representatives of China Energy Co. Ltd.

During the meeting, the parties discussed construction project of Kara-Keche thermal power plant in Naryn region with a capacity of 600 MW.

China Energy Co. Ltd takes the 333rd place in the ranking of 500 largest world companies and is involved in the implementation of a number of large projects of hydropower plants in China and other countries.

Recall, the Government of Kyrgyzstan has been trying to find an investor for the implementation of this project for several years. When signing an agreement with the Chinese company TBEA on the modernization of the capital’s heating and power plant, the authorities also talked about a feasibility study on Kara-Keche. TBEA completed the work, having spent $ 3 million on it. Nothing is known about the fate of the feasibility study.

An investment competition was several times announced for Kara-Keche field. Under its terms, an investor was supposed to invest about $ 2.5 billion in the construction of a thermal power plant. At the same time, the state will hold a 20 percent stake in the enterprise created for the development of the largest coal deposits.