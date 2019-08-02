16:51
Water reserves to reduce by 25 percent by 2050 in Chui region

Head of the Department of Agro-Industrial Complex and Ecology of the Government’s Office Almaz Jeenaliev told reporters why the Water Resources Agency was created.

According to the UN, the water shortage will reach 40 percent by 2030.

In Kyrgyzstan, water reserves of Chui region will decrease by 25 percent by 2025, and by 2100 — by 50 percent.

«We have programs on drinking water and irrigation. By 2025, all villages will be provided with drinking water. However, we do not have a unified approach to water resources management. There are only industry programs. We need to be aware of water reserves, their quality,» said Almaz Jeenaliev.

He added that a separate agency was created to manage water resources. It will work out a development strategy. A water cadastre will be created, and an information management system will be introduced.

The Water Resources Agency will continue the work of the Water Resources and Land Reclamation Department.
