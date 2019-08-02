President of Kyrgyzstan names risks posed by labor migration

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov named the risks posed by migration at the first meeting of the Council for Relations with Compatriots Abroad.

According to him, rapidly changing external and internal processes contribute to the emergence of such challenges as the tense social and economic situation in the border regions, emergence of threats to national and regional security and the loss of qualified specialists.

«Migration has infiltrated almost in every family. We need to determine clear lines of development, legally approve and recognize by the state the status of our compatriots, to develop and approve legal and social, as well as economic mechanisms to attract compatriots, and also to strengthen cooperation and interconnections,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The risk requiring special attention are the children of migrants and children born in migration and left unattended. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state noted that at the request of migrants a bill on meken cards was developed, according to which a new legal status is introduced.

Citizens to whom it is assigned will be able to freely visit Kyrgyzstan. It will also create conditions for investment, access to education, health care and employment.

The Government is also developing Mekenim program. That is, Kyrgyzstanis are invited to use social investments abroad.