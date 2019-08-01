20:58
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan continue negotiations over railway

«For further dynamic development of the transport potential of our countries, we are working to complete the negotiation process over the project on construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway network as soon as possible,» the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov said today after the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, the parties should actively use the opportunities of Andijan-Osh and Irkeshtam-Kashgar highways.

«I thank my Kyrgyz colleagues for understanding on the issue. We will make every effort to strengthen cooperation in this area. Today we have the opportunity to increase the number of flights and open bus services,» Abdulla Aripov said.
