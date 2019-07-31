10:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least $ 43.5 million in investments attracted to Bishkek

For the first quarter of 2019, at least $ 43.5 million in foreign direct investment have been attracted to Bishkek. Director of the Department of Economy and Investments Mederbek Aliev announced at a board meeting in the Bishkek City Administration.

According to him, the volume of investments increased by 21 percent compared to the same period of 2018.

As for non-tax revenues, the plan was 84.5 percent, or 324.8 million soms, fulfilled. The Land Resources Department actually collected 245.5 million soms, or 80.1 percent, with a plan of 306.4 million soms, while the Municipal Property Management Department — 42.3 million soms, or 82.2 percent, with a plan of 51.5 million soms.
