15 tax officials punished after complaints from citizens in 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 15 employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have been punished as a result of citizens’ appeals. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.

At least 86 appeals and complaints have been received from citizens and legal entities for six months. About 35 complains of them concerned illegal actions by tax authorities, 20 contained information regarding noncompliance of entrepreneurs with tax legislation.

«In the course of inspections of illegal actions of tax authorities, 13 facts were not confirmed, 11 — confirmed, 1 — partially confirmed, 10 are at the consideration stage. As a result, two employees were dismissed, three were severely reprimanded, two were reprimanded, six were monished, two were strictly warned,» the statement said.

At least 9 out of 20 complaints about tax violations by taxpayers were confirmed during inspections. The violators were fined. The facts were not confirmed on 6 complaints. Five complaints are at the consideration stage.

Since the beginning of the year, 39 citizens have been received by management of the State Tax Service, 21 people were received on personal matters, 15 people — on tax legislation, and 3 — on personnel issues.

«Citizens can complain not only about the work of the tax authorities, but also entrepreneurs violating tax laws. The State Tax Service conducts internal investigations, inspections, raid tax control and timing surveys for subsequent appropriate measures on the received complaints and appeals,» the State Tax Service said.