Arbitration with TBEA. Electric Stations Company ready for talks

Hearing of the criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant continues in Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The court process is chaired by a judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

The General Director of Electric Stations OJSC Taalaibek Tolubaev was called in for questioning. Sapar Isakov noted that TBEA intended to sue the company. He wondered what its management was doing to prevent it.

«Negotiations are underway to eliminate the objections. There are a lot of them. The arbitration issue will be resolved through negotiations,» said Taalaibek Tolubaev.

Former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, former finance minister, is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
