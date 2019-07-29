Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka

Supporters of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov gather for a rally in Kochkor district of Naryn region. Participants of the rally told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the protest with the demand to release of the ex-head of the Cabinet is timed to Sapar Isakov’s birthday. The peaceful rally takes place in the park of Kochkorka village — at the birthplace of the former high-ranking official. The rally participants put on T-shirts with the inscription «Freedom to Sapar Isakov.» Asel Koduranova, member of SDPK Political Council, arrived to support the protesters.

The former president Almazbek Atambayev also declared his support.

Sapar Isakov is a defendant in the case on modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. He claims that this is the political order of the authorities. Another former prime minister Jantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaidin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are also kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Olga Lavrova, former finance minister, is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.