Citizen of Kyrgyzstan recruit militants in Russia, sending them to Syria

A 56-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who recruited militants and sent them to Syria, became a defendant in a criminal case in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Russia). Sakhalin-Kurily media outlet reports.

According to the investigation, the man arrived in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in December 2015. He had information that two citizens of Uzbekistan wanted to join one of the militant groups of an international terrorist organization, activities of which are outlawed in Russia. The Kyrgyzstani gave the young migrants 100,000 rubles in order they could get into the Syrian Arab Republic through transit countries.

The recruiter also helped the Uzbeks to leave Sakhalin Oblast. On December 17, 2015, he put them on a plane that headed for Moscow. The two guys had to get to Syria from there on their own.

The criminal was arrested thanks to the operational data of the border department of FSB of Russia. Based on the results of the investigation, he is accused of financing terrorism and participation in the activities of an organization that, in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, was recognized terrorist.

«He faces a serious term of imprisonment,» the media says.