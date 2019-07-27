09:43
New type of scammers – fake statisticians – operate in Bishkek

The National Statistical Committee warns citizens of Kyrgyzstan to beware of scammers: fraud cases related to the population census were registered.

According to the committee, the scammers allegedly hold events related to the census.

The population census is scheduled for spring 2020 — from March 23 to April 1. «According to the same information, having fake identity documents of workers of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the fraudsters say they are carrying out field work in close cooperation with the local administrations. After collection of information, the questioned citizens were robbed,» statement of the committee says.

The National Statistical Committee says it currently carries out neither population nor housing census in the republic.
