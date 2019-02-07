Kyrgyzstan to hold population census from March 23 to April 1, 2020

A population and housing census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020, including in Bishkek city. The mayor’s office of the capital reported.

At least 5,000 people will reportedly work during the entire period of preparation and holding of the census in Bishkek. About 560 census departments will be created all over the republic along with about 4,000 instructor stations.

The census will be held in form of a traditional written survey of the population by specially trained specialists, regardless of the availability of residence permit and the right to housing.

The main difference of the next census from the previous ones is the inclusion of questions on labor activity and migration in the program, the use of administrative data from the State Registration Service database (address register, real estate register and geographic information systems — digital maps).

The mayor’s office reminded that the main task of the local self-government bodies was to ensure an ordered address management by January 1, 2020.

It is necessary to determine the boundaries of residential areas, districts and cities, assign names to nameless streets and determine the numbering of houses and apartments in residential buildings under construction, provide signs with street names.

The mayor’s office of the capital has worked out the issue of naming the newly formed streets in Bishkek. This question has been submitted to the Bishkek City Council for consideration.

In April — May 2019, temporarily employed registrars will conduct an inventory of the housing sector and draw up an organizational plan for the census all over the republic.

Recall, according to the decision of the Council of CIS Heads of State, the next census should be held as close as possible to 2020, preferably from October 2019 to October 2020.