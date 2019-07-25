14:57
President of Kyrgyzstan not to cancel visit to Tajikistan

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will hold talks on border issues within the framework of the working visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the Republic of Tajikistan. As the Information Policy Department informed 24.kg news agency, its date is adjusted through diplomatic channels, but the visit is on the agenda in the near future.

The meeting may take place in Isfara. According to the State Border Service, the situation in the border area of Batken region remains relatively stable.

Another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.
