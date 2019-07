Kabyl Abdaliev was appointed the Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Tenizbek Abzhaparov was relieved of his post of the head of the State Tax Service. He was appointed on May 23, 2018.

Tenizbek Abzhaparov was included in the top three worst officials last year.

The relevant orders were signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.