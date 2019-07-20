09:41
Over 800 cases of convicts reviewed in six months in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 904 materials were submitted to a special commission of the State Service for Punishment Execution and 36 offsite hearings were held to review submissions of the State Service on changing the type of correctional institution. The Deputy Chairman of the Public Council of the State Service for Punishment Execution of the Kyrgyz Republic Alikhan Rustamov told reporters.

According to the results of the reviews, 572 convicts were transferred from penal colonies to penal settlements, 206 convicts, who did not take the path of correction or have a negative characteristic, were rejected transfer to a penal settlement.

«At least 45 convicts have been transferred from a penal settlement to a penal colony with strict and general regime for gross violations of the established order of punishment,» Alikhan Rustamov told.
