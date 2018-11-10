Number of Kyrgyzstanis wishing to serve their sentences in homeland increases

Number of Kyrgyz citizens convicted abroad and wishing to serve their sentences in home country is growing. The head of the International Legal Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Asylbek Akmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, every day the supervisory body receives appeals from the prisoners themselves or their close relatives with a request to transfer them to Kyrgyzstan.

«Basically, our citizens are serving sentences in prisons of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China and Uzbekistan for robbery, rape, theft, murder, as well as for crimes related to drug trafficking. Since Uzbekistan has not ratified the Convention on Transfer of Persons Sentenced to Deprivation of Liberty for Further Punishment, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the neighboring country refuses to transfer our citizens,» said Asylbek Akmatov.

He added that if in 2017 the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has received 101 appeals from convicts, then in 2018 there were already 164 of them.

«A convicted person may apply in writing to the management of a prison administration and ask to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan. Before submitting a recommendation for transfer, we study all the circumstances of the case, presence or absence of claims, the comparability of articles with the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, up to the punishment regime. In order to transfer one convicted person, we have to communicate with various government agencies that takes some time,» explained Asylbek Akmatov.