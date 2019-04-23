At least 28 convicted abroad Kyrgyzstanis extradited since beginning of 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has extradited 28 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad. Senior Prosecutor of the Department for International Legal Cooperation Tologon Mamyrkaliev told 24.kg news agency.

In total, 1,782 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving their sentences abroad.

In 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office decided to extradite 124 Kyrgyz citizens from foreign prisons.

Most of the Kyrgyzstanis are serving sentences in prisons of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China and Uzbekistan. They are imprisoned for robbery, rape, theft, murder, drug trafficking.

Last year, in the absence of a bilateral treaty, a Kyrgyz citizen was transferred from Poland. Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Justice of the PRC on the transfer of three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. There are talks with the Ministry of Justice of the United Arab Emirates over signing of an agreement. It is planned to sign an agreement on the transfer of convicts from Korea in November 2019.