18:15
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home

At Torugart checkpoint, Chinese authorities handed over a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, A.A., who had been serving a sentence in a correctional facility in China, to the Kyrgyz side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The transfer was carried out under the bilateral treaty on the transfer of convicted persons, signed between Kyrgyzstan and China on June 5, 2012, in Beijing.

The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude to China for its constructive cooperation in implementing the provisions of the treaty.

The ministry also noted that, together with Kyrgyz diplomatic missions abroad, it will continue assisting the Prosecutor General’s Office in arranging the transfer of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad to their homeland for further serving of their sentences.
link: https://24.kg/english/344045/
views: 111
Print
Related
Visa-free regime between Russia and China comes into effect
Kyrgyzstan presents its export potential at CIFTIS 2025 in China
Sadyr Japarov meets with CPC Standing Committee member Cai Qi in China
Parade in Beijing: Xi Jinping, Putin, Japarov see PLA’s latest weaponry
China grants trial visa-free entry to Russian citizens
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
PM Modi's visit to boost China-India relations: Chinese envoy to India
Sadyr Japarov attends event ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping
SCO Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in China
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
17:27
Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home
17:18
SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation
16:54
Roads to be closed on September 21 due to Bishkek Snow Leopard Run marathon
16:45
National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia
16:38
Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be closed for repairs