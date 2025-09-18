Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home

At Torugart checkpoint, Chinese authorities handed over a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, A.A., who had been serving a sentence in a correctional facility in China, to the Kyrgyz side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The transfer was carried out under the bilateral treaty on the transfer of convicted persons, signed between Kyrgyzstan and China on June 5, 2012, in Beijing.

The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude to China for its constructive cooperation in implementing the provisions of the treaty.

The ministry also noted that, together with Kyrgyz diplomatic missions abroad, it will continue assisting the Prosecutor General’s Office in arranging the transfer of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad to their homeland for further serving of their sentences.