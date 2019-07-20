09:41
Turkey ready to provide Bishkek with loan for purchase of buses

Turkish businessman Tuncay Ozilhan plans to grant a loan to the Bishkek City Administration for the purchase of modern large-capacity buses. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The day before, the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov and the head of Anadolu Group Company Tuncay Ozilhan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the purchase of buses. It is expected that the city administration will receive a loan for a period of 15 years with an interest rate of 1.7 per annum and a grace period of 3 years.

The city hall intends to purchase about 500 large-capacity buses running on gas.

It is acquisition of comfortable buses for Bishkek residents in the company Anadolu Isuzu, which is one of the leading companies in Europe for the production of medium-sized buses and intercity buses. The company is a leader in the export of buses of average capacity in Turkey since 2004.

Tuncay Ozilhan is the owner of the most famous beer brand in Turkey Efes and heads the Boards of Directors of Anadolu Group and Anadolu Efes. The latter also includes Coca Cola Bishkek Bottlers company.
