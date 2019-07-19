Body of Kyrgyzstani found in St. Petersburg (Russia)

Body of a Kyrgyzstani was found in an ownerless Hyundai Elantra car in St. Petersburg (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Signs of violent death were not found on the man’s body. Cause of death is being determined.

«About ten days later, relatives of the man were found with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. They identified him as 33-year-old T.I. The deceased was a native of Kara-Kul (Jalal-Abad region). He worked on construction sites, and stopped communicating with relatives about a month ago. Relatives received all the necessary documents, the body was sent to homeland,» the ministry told.