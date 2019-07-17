Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed

First documents on cooperation have been signed today within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments and Kit Stroy company. The document provides for the implementation of a project on construction of a golf and a spa club.

In addition, the Agency for Protection and Promotion of Investments signed a memorandum with Land Green House LLC on the construction of a plant for the production of fiber optic cables in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, about 240 business representatives of the two countries participate in the Business Forum. Representatives of the government and leading businessmen, representatives of the Overseas Korean Traders Association (OKTA) arrived from Korea. The parties discuss possible areas of cooperation.