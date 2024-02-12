Akylbek Japarov visits several large companies in Ankara

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov got acquainted with the activities of several large companies within the framework of his official visit to Ankara (Turkey). The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Akylbek Japarov visited e-commerce logistics center Trendyol and instructed the Minister of Economy and Commerce to consider opening a representative office of this company in Bishkek and Chui region and to activate online trade in the country.

«Trendyol management stated that about 50,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have downloaded the application on their cell phones and expressed interest in comprehensive cooperation,» the statement says.

Trendyol is the largest online shopping company in Turkey, where 18 million types of goods are presented. The firm serves more than 30 million customers around the world daily. It is worth noting that the Chinese company Alibaba holds 86 percent of Trendyol’s shares.

The prime minister also visited the pharmaceutical company Battal Holding and met with its head Mehmet Berat Battal.

It is reported that the company is considering implementation of an investment project in the Kyrgyz Republic to establish a partnership in the field of healthcare. Mehmet Berat Battal expressed readiness to open a plant in the republic and further export products to neighboring countries. Akylbek Japarov promised to allocate a land plot for the construction of the plant in Bishkek, provide tax benefits, and also offered the company’s management to visit Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of negotiations, the National Agency for Investments under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the joint stock company in the pharmaceutical industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

Battal Holding produces pharmaceuticals. The capital of the firm is $21.2 million.

Akylbek Japarov also met with Orhan Aydin, Director of the Board of OSTIM industrial zone. Activities of small and medium enterprises located in the industrial zone were presented at the meeting. OSTIM united industrial zone occupies an area of 5 million square meters. More than 6,000 small and medium-sized industrial enterprises are located here, 65,000 people work in such areas as defense, aviation, medicine, construction, energy and information technology.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that Kyrgyzstan is ready to use the experience of OSTIN industrial zone.

Bilateral agreements on the construction of similar production enterprises in Chui and Batken regions were also signed within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum.

In turn, Orhan Aydin expressed interest in cooperation with businessmen from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Akylbek Japarov also visited OSTIM vocational school. Its graduates have the opportunity of employment in OSTIM as the specialty obtained corresponds to the activities of the enterprise. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed joint training of specialists in the field of energy and IT technologies.