Kyrgyzstanis become champions at International Mind Sports Olympiad

Kyrgyzstanis became champions at the International Mind Sports Olympiad. The national team informed 24.kg news agency.

Annual competitions are held on July 11-19 in Pardubice (Czech Republic). Representatives of Austria, Germany, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Poland, Switzerland and the Czech Republic are competing for victory. Kyrgyz athletes participated in three related games: toguz-korgool, mancala and ovari.

Anarbek Dzhamakeev won gold medal and Aizada Baktybekova won silver medal at toguz-korgool competition among the adults. Marlis Duulatbekov took the first place among the youth. Aziza Zhamansartova was the best at mancala competition. Kyrgyzstanis Altynai Shambetova, Aziza Zhamansartova and Aizada Baktybekova took the whole pedestal at ovari tournament.
