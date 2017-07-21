14:31
Kyrgyzstani wins gold, bronze at Mind Sports Olympiad

Kyrgyzstani Bektur Tinibekov won two medals at the International Mind Sports Olympiad, which takes place in Pardubice (Czech Republic). Toguz-korgool Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, on July 20, competitions in Um El Bahara and Passupandi were held within the Olympiad, there were competitions in the games um el bahara and pastapandi. In the first of them, Tinibekov won gold, and in the second — bronze.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstanis showed good results in toguz-korgool, hawalis, bao and owari. All these sports are a part of the family of mancala intellectual games.
