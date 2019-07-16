Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek

Empty boxes burned down in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek. The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The call was received at about 13.00. Three fire brigades visited the scene.

«The fire broke out in the northern part of the shopping center. Empty boxes were stored under the stairs. Three fire brigades visited the scene. The fire was extinguished. No victims and injured were reported,» the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Users of koroche_kg Telegram channel posted a video with fire brigades.