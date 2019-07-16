16:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law

A new investment protection law is being developed in Kyrgyzstan. State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Aydin Sharsheev announced today at a conference dedicated to the protection of investors’ rights.

According to him, the document is coordinated with both government agencies and business. The official called on business representatives and entrepreneurs to actively participate in the discussion of the bill.

«In addition, amendments to the law on public-private partnership were adopted in the third reading. We carry out some work to make its mechanisms fully operational. Kyrgyzstan has also signed about 30 agreements on the promotion and protection of investments,» Aydin Sharsheev added.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
Inflow of investments to Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 176 million
Investment inflow rate to Kyrgyzstan is positive, Prime Minister believes
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian investments
Investments in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan as an example to follow
Fear, risks, lack of guarantees. Why investor doesn't want to come to Kyrgyzstan
President concerned about decline in investments in Kyrgyzstan
Investments from Canada into Kyrgyzstan decrease 25.9 times in 2017
Prime Minister threatens with criminal liability for barriers to investors
Kyrgyzstan has 3 shortcomings that reduce investments in country
Almost a half of Kyrgyzstan's residents depend on labor migrants
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan