Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law

A new investment protection law is being developed in Kyrgyzstan. State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Aydin Sharsheev announced today at a conference dedicated to the protection of investors’ rights.

According to him, the document is coordinated with both government agencies and business. The official called on business representatives and entrepreneurs to actively participate in the discussion of the bill.

«In addition, amendments to the law on public-private partnership were adopted in the third reading. We carry out some work to make its mechanisms fully operational. Kyrgyzstan has also signed about 30 agreements on the promotion and protection of investments,» Aydin Sharsheev added.