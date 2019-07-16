Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019

In January-May 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 934.8 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first five months of 2018, the amount reduced by $ 37.5 million. In May, migrants have transferred $ 194.3 million to the country. For the month, the amount decreased by $ 5.8 million, but compared to May 2018 — by $ 67.7 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 916.8 million.

USA take the second place in terms of money transfers — $ 12.2 million. Other $ 5.5 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

An outflow of money of $ 209.7 million was registered in January-April 2019. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 208 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January-May 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 725.1 million.

Aa a result of 2018, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.