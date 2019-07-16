10:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019

In January-May 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 934.8 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first five months of 2018, the amount reduced by $ 37.5 million. In May, migrants have transferred $ 194.3 million to the country. For the month, the amount decreased by $ 5.8 million, but compared to May 2018 — by $ 67.7 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 916.8 million.

USA take the second place in terms of money transfers — $ 12.2 million. Other $ 5.5 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

An outflow of money of $ 209.7 million was registered in January-April 2019. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 208 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January-May 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 725.1 million.

Aa a result of 2018, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $ 740.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for 4 months of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 540.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for 3 months of 2019
12 million rubles transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents
Restrictions on remittances from Russia aimed at gray imports
National Bank comments on money transfers restrictions imposed by Russia
Embassy of Russia: Restrictions on remittances will not affect migrants
Money transfer systems introduce restrictions on sending money to Kyrgyzstan
Inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan to grow by 5-10 percent
Migrants transfer $ 344.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2019
Migrant workers transfer record amounts of money to home countries in 2018
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan