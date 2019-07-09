Interrogation of Atambayev. Only 50 people gather in Koi-Tash

Supporters of the former President Almazbek Atambayev continue to gather at his house in Koi-Tash village today.

As the headquarters against lawlessness reported, Atambayev’s house was guarded by about 50 people last night. All of them are still there.

The yurts, previously set up near the residence of Atambayev, have already been removed, two of them remained. All the bunk beds were brought out — there are only four now. The territory of the house is in the state of neglect, a street lamp is broken, the bushes are withered.

However, the field kitchen continues to work. Women have already started cooking.

Almazbek Atambayev was called in for questioning by an investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, he refused to answer the questions of the investigation, saying that he would not go to interrogation.

The bulk of those supporting Almazbek Atambayev, according to the official representative of the Social Democratic Party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, comes in the evening.

«We organized discussion meetings with the participation of members of the people’s headquarters, political and public figures, representatives of the civil sector with everyone. For example, today there will be a meeting with ex-MP Ravshan Jeenbekov. Traditionally, Almazbek Atambayev will come out to the people in the evening,» she said.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity from the former president. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.