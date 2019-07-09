Kyrgyzstanis mostly complain to President about law enforcement agencies

The majority of appeals to the President of Kyrgyzstan (43.7 percent) relate to the activities of law enforcement agencies. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

In the first half of 2019, at least 8,120 citizens addressed to the President. The largest number of complaints, claims and proposals came from residents of Bishkek (38.9 percent), Chui (15.8 percent) and Jalal-Abad (12.6 percent) regions.

For six months, 2,700 people complained to the president about the work of the courts, prosecutor’s offices, the Ministry of the Interior, the Financial Police, the national security agencies, and the service for punishment execution.

Other 1,600 appeals concerned issues relating to the competence of the executive power, 788 appeals — the work of local authorities. In addition, 276 appeals concerned state awards, citizenship, amnesty granting, which belong to the presidential powers, and 167 appeals — border issues, state and national security, and foreign policy.

«At least 30 citizens turned to the President of Kyrgyzstan with wishes, letters of gratitude, 59 children asked for gifts, 141 people asked for personal reception, 12 citizens of foreign states asked for an autograph and a photo of the head of state,» the message says.