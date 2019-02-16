Most of all complains to president in January 2019 concern judicial system

From January 3 to January 31, 2019, the majority of citizens’ appeals to the Presidential Administration concerned the work of judicial and law enforcement agencies. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

About 1,284 appeals from citizens were received for a month, including 1,051 written (electronic) addresses, 100 people were received at public receptions and 89 people called the helplines.

At least 414 people, or 39.4 percent, complained about the work of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

Other 303 appeals (28.8 percent) concerned the activities of the executive authorities and 116 appeals (11 percent) — local government bodies. In addition, 46 appeals concerned issues of awarding, citizenship and pardon, and 25 — defense, border, state and national security.

At the same time, 14 citizens sent the president of the Kyrgyz Republic letters of thanks and wishes, 5 foreign citizens asked for a photo and an autograph, 45 children asked for invitation to the presidential New Year party and a present, and 35 asked for personal appointment, 13 people turned to the leadership of the Presidential Administration.

Most of all complaints to the president came from the residents of Bishkek — 366 (34.8 percent).