Missing man arrested by border guards of Tajikistan for smuggling

A 27-year-old man, who went missing in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, was detained by special services in the territory of Tajikistan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was detained for an attempt to smuggle cigarettes from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan without documents and excise stamps for about $ 30,000.

«It is known that the man was detained on the territory of Tajikistan by the relevant special services. According to preliminary data, he tried to take out cigarettes for a large sum. The man is in the Republic of Tajikistan now, investigative measures are being taken,» the sources said.

The Internal Affairs Department of Batken region confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. According to the police, Gazybek Kozubekov was detained by servicemen of the Border Service of Tajikistan.

Note, the Tajik Border Service belongs to the State Committee for National Security.

Recall, the 27-year-old Gazybek Kozubekov went missing in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The police received a message about the missing resident of Dostuk village of Batken region on July 5.
