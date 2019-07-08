Hajj 2019: Additional 500 quotas allocated to Kyrgyzstanis

Saudi Arabia decided to allocate 500 additional places for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan at the last moment. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported to 24.kg news agency.

The republican headquarters for the organization of hajj distributed the new places among the regions according to the number of residents of the districts.

«We have chosen 500 pilgrims among those who have already joined the electronic queue and deposited the first sum of $ 500. Today, until the end of the day, they must pay the rest $ 2,500,» the muftiyat said.

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will not have time to make special clothes for the new pilgrims, but they will be vaccinated.

Recall, the first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on July 16. Their total number is 6,010 people this year.

Kurman Ait will be celebrated on August 10 or August 11.