Omurbek Tekebayev allowed to attend funeral of mother-in-law

Leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev was allowed to attend funeral of his mother-in-law.

Secretariat of the political organization informed 24.kg news agency.

Mother of his wife Aigul died at the age of 77 after a long illness.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will reconsider the criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov on July 16 on the basis of newly discovered evidence.

Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized to the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy for correction of treatment and examination.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
