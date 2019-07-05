Eleven ex-speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan make statement

Eleven former speakers of the Parliament — Medetkan Sherimkulov, Almambet Matubraimov, Mukar Cholponbaev, Abdygany Erkebaev, Altai Borubaev, Muratbek Mukashev, Marat Sultanov, Aitibai Tagaev, Zainidin Kurmanov, Iskhak Masaliev and Akhmatbek Keldibekov — spread an open statement in connection with the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

«Political events cause some concern in society. One of the main reasons is the fight against corruption in the republic. The elected president Sooronbai Jeenbekov put the interests of the people and the state above the interests of the former friend and former president Almazbek Atambayev. Atambayev’s sly and premeditated anti-people policy — to place an obedient president, the head of government and rule himself (lying on a couch) — failed,» the statement says.

The ongoing fight against corruption in the state has detected outrageous facts of criminal actions by Atambayev. Lifting of the immunity status from the former president by the Parliament enabled the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate investigative actions. And Atambayev’s statement «that everyone is equal before the law, and a thief should be in prison» (and it seemed to him that it was not about him), is a reality today. He should not be above the law, it is necessary to prove his rightness to the investigating and judicial authorities," the former heads of the legislative branch of power say.

His (Almazbek Atambayev) impartial remarks about the leaders of neighboring states, defamation of the current Parliament, Government, insults of the current president, protection of corrupt officials, personal criminal cases characterize his level of education, low human qualities; sometimes it seems that he urgently needs psychiatric help.

The ex-speakers of the Parliament recognize that, of course, the country has many problems in the economy, personnel policy. According to them, they became more aggravated during the rule of Atambayev.

Today, it is necessary to thoroughly sort out the corruption schemes in the customs, in the construction of roads, use of budget funds, grants, loan borrowings, construction works, energy, mining and other sectors of the national economy.

These works are carried out, but not in the way we would like. Recruitment and placement of personnel should not be based on a regional principle. Decent, educated and competent individuals should work at top posts, regardless of place of birth, nationality or religion. From statement of ex-speakers of the Parliament

The reform of the administrative-territorial structure of the Kyrgyz Republic is required; border issues, education problems, starting from school and ending with universities, must be solved. The people should be given the right to elect a presidential or parliamentary form of government at a national referendum and then begin a constitutional reform.

«Many crimes were committed by fugitive presidents, some heads of government. The current deputy corps, the government, law enforcement agencies and the courts work poorly. Employees of the prosecution authorities, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, the Financial Police and judges are not responsible for their illegal and unlawful actions. Today it’s time to collect stones and work really for the sake of the people and the development of the country,» the statement says.

«We call on all residents of the country, regardless of nationality and religion, youth, intellectuals to understand the situation correctly, not to succumb to provocations and false promises. We are united by one homeland — beautiful Kyrgyzstan. There is no division into the south and north; there is no division of the country according to tribal characteristics. Everyone is equal before the law and everyone should be responsible for his or her actions. We are also different, but in the difficult moment, we also recognize our shortcomings. Let’s jointly correct mistakes and build a legal democratic society,» the ex-speakers of the Parliament urge.