Omurbek Babanov decides to return to Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev and Torobai Zulpukarov met with their former colleague and former leader of Respublika — Ata Zhurt faction Omurbek Babanov in Moscow. The faction confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Negotiations with the businessman, who left Kyrgyzstan, were held in Moscow in Buono restaurant on the 29th floor of Ukraine Hotel.

It is reported that Isaev and Zulpukarov arrived in Moscow on business and met with Babanov. During the talks, the latter assured that he would make another attempt to return to Bishkek this summer.

It is not reported who was the initiator of the meeting. Kanat Isaev and Torobai Zulpukarov are not available for comment. According to some reports, they have not returned from the trip so far.

A photo of the deputies Kanat Isaev and Torobai Zulpukarov was previously published on social networks. Some young man took the selfie with the parliament members. Judging by his appearance and the interior, it can be assumed that this is a restaurant waiter.

In addition, two selfies were posted on Facebook — the young activist took photos separately with Torobai Zulpukarov and Omurbek Babanov.