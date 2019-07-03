New Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Mirlan Baigonchokov was relieved of his post of the Deputy Minister of Finance. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Mirlan Baigonchokov submitted a letter of resignation. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev accepted the resignation.

Abdybaly tegin Suerkul was appointed to the vacant post. He was introduced to the staff by the Head of the Government Office Samat Kylzhiev.

Abdybaly tegin Suerkul is known for taking the post of the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank in 2014.