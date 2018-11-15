Finance Ministry plans to include technical assistance from donors in budget

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan appealed to international organizations with a request to agree to include their technical assistance in the budget. Head of the ministry Adylbek Kasymaliev announced today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, ministries and departments receive technical assistance from foreign organizations annually for $ 2 billion. For the most part, these funds are spent on conducting various seminars and trainings in the field. In this case, the funds are spent independently. However, after an audit of the 2017 budget, the Accounts Chamber recommended to include these funds in the budget.

«Based on the materials of the Accounts Chamber, we appealed to all international organizations for providing technical assistance through the budget. If they agree, we are ready to include it in the budget,» Adylbek Kasymaliev summed up.