Finance Ministry reports on budget money spent on combatting COVID-19

At least 2,569 billion soms from the republican budget have been spent on the fight against COVID-19. The Deputy Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, Abdybaly tegin Suerkul, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 488.2 million soms have been allocated for the expenses of the Ministry of Health, 600.9 million soms — for the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, 566 million — for the law enforcement agencies, 208.9 million — for the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 470 million — for the State Reserve Fund, 157.2 million — for the Ministry of Transport, 1 million — for the Ministry of Transport, 27.7 million soms have been sent to offices of authorized representatives of the Government in the regions.

Funds received from donors are mainly directed to the fight against COVID-19.
